Violence broke out at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, as thugs disrupted the inauguration ceremony of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), injuring several attendees and destroying property.

The attackers, allegedly loyal to Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, known as MC Oluomo, stormed the venue shortly after the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, had departed. The event ended prematurely due to the chaos.

Eyewitnesses reported that the thugs, led by Segun Aluwaye, who claimed to be the chairman of Berger Park, arrived armed with machetes, knives, bottles, and sticks. Wearing caps with MC Oluomo’s image, they forced their way into the hall, chasing away participants, including government officials and security personnel.

BCAN Chairman, Comrade Prince Israel Ade Adeshola, described the attack: “They were wearing face caps bearing Oluomo’s pictures and destroyed many items. Miscreants stormed the venue with dangerous weapons, chasing dignitaries and guests out while injuring many of our members.”

The attackers inflicted injuries on attendees and security operatives, including officers from the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Valuable equipment and items, such as cameras, tables, chairs, and fans, were vandalized during the attack.

The event was organized to tackle the growing menace of “one chance” crimes in the Federal Capital Territory and maintain accurate data on bus conductors. BCAN described the disruption as shocking and a setback to its mission.

As of press time, no arrests had been made. However, police vehicles were stationed at the NUJ Secretariat to prevent further incidents.

BCAN has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security agencies to take immediate action, urging them to hold MC Oluomo and those responsible for the attack accountable.