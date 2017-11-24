Enugu: We remain committed to workers’ welfare – Gov. Ugwuanyi assures

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered assurances that his administration will remain committed to the welfare of its workforce for the rapid development of the state.

The governor represented by the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Barrister Emeka Okeke, spoke when he received members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Enugu State chapter, on a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, in remembrance of 21 coal miners killed in Iva Valley on November 18, 1949, during their protest for improved wages.

“My message to the people of Enugu State is to remain committed to the ideals of this government. This government is a government committed to the welfare of the people of Enugu State since its inauguration on May 29, 2015,” he explained.

Commending them for their patience and understanding, he added that he was pleased with the synergy that exists between his government and workers, and pledged he would always work to ensure the relationship is nurtured by fulfilling his obligations to workers.

Earlier, the chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Virginius Nwobodo, said the day will remain a watershed moment for workers in the country, adding that the sacrifice of the slain miners would never be forgotten.

“It is very important because that singular act from the colonial masters was a catalyst that moved the nationalists into action and made them fight with vim and vigour like never before, resulting in Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960,” he noted.

Urging all tiers of government to take workers welfare seriously, Comrade Nwobodo said: “Workers are the pillars of our economic growth; without the workers, there will be no economic growth. Workers are doing their best to ensure that our democracy succeeds and should be given priority.”

He commended Governor Ugwuanyi for running an inclusive government and for his even spread of development across the state as well as regular and prompt payment of workers salaries.

The courtesy visit was preceded by a series of activities including a rally to commemorate the incident.