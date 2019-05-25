Everybody deserted me after I lost my only son – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi is deeply concerned about the high rate of suicide in the society.

The thespian-turned-evangelist maintained that many Nigerians are struggling with mental health, which often leads to suicide.

Anunobi, who narrated how she was deserted after losing her only son, Raymond Ekwu to complications from sickle cell anaemia two years ago, encouraged Nigerians to keep pushing rather than allow themselves to hopelessly fall into the abyss of suicide.

“When I lost my only son, everybody practically deserted me. But I didn’t give up. I never thought of taking my life. Suicide is never an option. It is a sin against God,” she said in an emotion-laden voice.