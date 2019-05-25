Enugu Rangers determined to finish season on high – Ogunbote

By Akeem Busari

The head coach of high-riding Enugu Rangers, Gbenga Ogunbote has reiterated the determination of the Flying Antelopes to finish the current NPFL season on a high note.

In a chat with the media, the highly-revered tactician whose side are currently on top of the group A log of the abridged league with 40 points from 21 games, will tackle 8th placed Wikki Tourist in the last game of the group in Bauchi tomorrow.

Ogunbote attributed the unfortunate run of losses in recent past league games to momentary blip in form, injuries to key players and fatigue.

“It is unfortunate that we suffered a run of poor results after going unbeaten for close to 13 matches. We suffered injuries to several players like Bobby Clement, Uche Nwafor, Seka Pascal and others.

” Now, we are back and sure to grab the ultimate prize after finishing the first phase of the league successfully,” Ogunbote enthused confidently.