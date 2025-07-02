Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malami, in a statement he released on Wednesday evening on his Facebook page, announced that he joined the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), chosen by members of the opposition led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition leaders.

The Guardian reports that opposition leaders, including Atiku, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufa’i, and former Senate President, David Mark, among others, have on Wednesday unveiled their new coalition party in Abuja.

A few hours after the unveiling of the coalition party, Malami announced his resignation from the APC.

“After wide consultations and deep personal reflection, I hereby announce my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and my decision to align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party of choice for our coalition — a coalition driven by the urgent need to rescue our country from further decline.

“This is not a decision made out of anger or ambition, but one inspired by love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily,” he stated.

The former minister lamented that Nigeria is bleeding, citing insecurity, especially in the North, posed by banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism, alleging that government prioritises politics over the safety of its citizens.

Malami also decried the poor economic policies in the nation, resulting in inflation in the prices of food and basic items.

“The poor can no longer feed their families. Jobs are disappearing. Young people are hopeless. Instead of focusing on real solutions, the government is consumed by propaganda and political distractions.

“Appointments, projects, and policies are now guided by political loyalty and not national interest. I cannot remain part of a system that watches in silence as Nigerians suffer and die,” he said.