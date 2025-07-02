Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of the most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking of ex-partner Casandra Ventura and another woman referred to as “Jane”. The heavily followed trial has been running in New York since May.

The jury has reached a verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial in New York City on the third day of deliberations.

Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

Here are the verdicts:

Racketeering conspiracy: Not guilty

Sex trafficking of Cassie Ventura: Not guilty

Transportation for prostitution of Ventura and others: Guilty

Sex trafficking of woman known as “Jane”: Not guilty

Transportation for prostitution of “Jane” and others: Guilty

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

However, the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men.

Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

His lawyers previously acknowledged Combs could be violent and may have been a bad boyfriend, but they denied that he did anything to warrant the charges against him.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the jury to continue its closed-door discussions for a third day after the panel said it was unable to reach consensus on the top count: racketeering conspiracy.

The judge agreed with prosecutors and Combs’ defense team that less than 13 hours of deliberations was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts.

Racketeering conspiracy is the most complicated charge in the trial and carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison. The sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

Transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. – Euronews.