Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has declared his intention to contest the Bauchi State governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters at the Games Village in Bauchi, the state capital, Tuggar stressed the need for quality leadership in shaping families and communities, warning that poor governance continues to hinder social and economic progress.

“I understand the pain of electoral defeat and the expectations of the people.These experiences have strengthened my resolve to serve with commitment and integrity,” he said.

The former minister, who was elected in 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to represent Gamawa Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, said he had complied with directives requiring political appointees seeking elective offices to resign.

Tuggar, who also contested the governorship seat on the platform of the defunt Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011 but lost to the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Isa Yuguda, said he was rejoining the race to bring progress and prosperity to Bauchi State.

“Our state stands at a crossroads. Despite our abundant resources, many people remain poor and lack access to quality education and healthcare. This must change,” he said.

Tuggar further emphasised the importance of unity and inclusion, pledging to protect minority communities and promote greater participation of women and vulnerable groups in governance.

“Leadership must be fair and inclusive. We must create opportunities for all citizens, regardless of background.”

He used the medium to call on the electorate to support leaders with vision and integrity, noting that sustainable development can only be achieved through collective commitment and responsible leadership.