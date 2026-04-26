As political activities gather pace ahead of the 2027 general elections, President Bola Tinubu’s team has unveiled a digital platform designed to coordinate messaging, showcase the administration’s achievements, and deepen grassroots mobilisation nationwide.

The platform, launched under the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) initiative led by Imo State Governor and Director-General, Hope Uzodinma, serves as a central hub for disseminating government policies, reforms, and verified information.

Dignitaries at the unveiling included the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, alongside key RHA directors and coordinators such as Chief Olisa Metuh (Organisation), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Diaspora Affairs), Senator Sani Musa (Special Duties), Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri (Administration), and Hajiya Bilikisu Mohammed Kaika.

Speaking at the event, Uzodinma described the initiative as a “bold and robust” digital tool aimed at enhancing political communication and countering misinformation.

According to him, the official website-www.rhambassadors.org-aggregates policy explainers, reform updates, and government data into a single, accessible platform, enabling Nigerians to verify information and engage directly with public communication channels.

“In an era where misinformation has become widespread, this platform provides clarity and allows Nigerians to verify facts easily,” he said.

Uzodinma noted that the platform is also structured to support citizen engagement and feedback, in line with the RHA’s mandate of mass mobilisation and coordinated messaging.

He added that the organisation’s structure has been expanded from the national level down to states, local governments, wards, and polling units to reinforce grassroots outreach.

On data protection, he assured that the platform is equipped with end-to-end encryption and a disaster recovery system to safeguard user information.

Responding to concerns about fake news, he said the RHA would leverage the platform and other digital channels to provide citizens, stakeholders, and development partners with credible and timely information.

“Beyond transparency, this platform creates a direct interface between government and citizens, allowing for feedback, participation, and a more informed national conversation around policy and development priorities,” he added.

In a presentation by the Directorate of Digital and New Media led by Sunday Dare, the platform was described as a strategic response to the growing influence of digital media in politics.

Dare, currently a Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, said the website functions as a one-stop destination for updates on government projects, policy direction, and future plans, while integrating social media channels to broaden reach and engagement.

He disclosed that the initiative also includes a Digital Communication Centre (DCC) to support data-driven messaging and enhance political competitiveness in an increasingly technology-driven landscape.

The platform features an interactive dashboard tracking key economic indicators, including revenue streams, inflation trends, and social protection programmes.

It also provides state-by-state visibility of federal government projects and interventions.

According to Dare, the portal aggregates government performance data and presents it in simplified formats to improve public understanding.

“We created a portal where it will be easy to structure information and make it accessible. It’s a very simple platform, but very loaded,” he said.

The site also highlights labour force statistics and enterprise financing trends, alongside government interventions such as cash transfers, education support, and insurance schemes.

A dedicated section outlines the administration’s reform agenda, including the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal, while multimedia content, featuring the President and Vice President, documents key policy milestones.

To amplify outreach, the platform is integrated with social media platforms including Instagram, X, and Facebook, where visual summaries of government activities are shared.

“Same messaging, different visualisations, that’s what the governors and Mr. President have emphasised,” Dare said.

He added that beyond information dissemination, the initiative is designed to drive political participation, encourage citizen involvement, and coordinate messaging through a centralised media and data hub.

While noting that the presentation offered only a snapshot, Dare emphasised the platform’s depth and capacity to support both governance communication and political engagement ahead of 2027.

“This site contains a lot. I can’t go through everything, but this gives an understanding of what we are doing,” he said.