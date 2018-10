The former Chairman of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Hamman Tukur, is dead.

It was gathered that he died in Kaduna State on Saturday morning.

Tukur was a former Rector of Kaduna State Polytechnic.

A family source said, he would be buried in Kaduna, according to Islamic rites.

The two-time RMAFC boss also served as the Managing Director of the defunct National Electricity Power Authority.