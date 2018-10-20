Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s APC exit

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, on Saturday reacted to Shehu Sani’s exit from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District resigned his membership of the  APC on Saturday.

In a tweet Dino said,”Sen Shehu Sani has just dumped the APC. People who did not like you in the morning & afternoon but claim to like you at night,i beg borrow urself some brain.

Baba God I thank you saY I no become suya in the hands of cash & carry party. (APC) Aboki accept my condolence.. oh my home.

