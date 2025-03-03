A Chief Superintendent of Police, Modestus Ojiebe, has been abducted along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

According to sources, the senior officer attached to the Kwara State Police Command, was attacked while attempting to fix his vehicle which broke down near Dei-Dei Police Barracks in Abuja.

In a report, Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said, “While he was attempting to fix the vehicle, an ash-colored Mercedes-Benz with four armed occupants stopped behind him.

“The assailants searched and robbed Ojiebe and his wife of their mobile phones and ATM cards. However, upon discovering his police identity card, they forced him into their vehicle and sped off, leaving his wife and their car at the scene.

“Following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dawaki Division received a distress call and immediately dispatched a patrol team to the area.

“Stop-and-search operations have been intensified at various entry and exit points of the FCT in an effort to rescue the officer and apprehend the culprits.”

At least three independent security sources, among whom are police officers, confirmed the development to Daily Trust but did not go into details.

“The information is correct but you know I am not permitted to speak on it so don’t expect anything more from me on this, please,” one of the sources said.

Attempt to reach Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, did not yield results as she did not answer multiple calls.

There have been pocket of kidnap incidents in Abuja in the ongoing battle with insecurity.