FCT to quarantine pall bearers at Abba Kyari’s funeral

…avoid mass gatherings – NCDC warns

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has expressed dismay at the unprofessional conduct of some of those who conducted the burial rites of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, saying they had all been identified and would be quarantined.

Acting Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat in the FCT Administration, Dr Mohammed Kawu, disclosed this in a statement Saturday night in Abuja.

He said; “The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration has noted with concern the video trending on social media, showing a man pulling off his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) unprofessionally after participating in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

“The Public Health Department has since taken necessary action.

“The said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated. In addition, all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated.

“Necessary tests will conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.

“The Administration has also taken steps to ensure that all future burials of victims of COVID 19 are conducted in line with protocols established by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Residents are therefore urged to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the Coronavirus in the FCT”, he added.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has warned Nigerians to refrain from attending mass gatherings.

The centre asked Nigerians to adhere to its guidelines on safe burial of victims of the virus.

The NCDC made the appeal in a message it posted across its social media handles on Saturday.

The message read, “Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including recently deceased Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“Let us #StaySafe and protect each other.”

The centre said its guidance on ensuring safe and dignified burial while preventing the spread of COVID-19 can be found on its website.

The guidelines read in part, “Whether a COVID-19 patient died in the health facility or in the community, the body must be granted a safe and dignified burial. The safety and well-being of everyone who tends to bodies should be the first priority.

“Only burial team members that have been trained in IPC and safe burial practices should be allowed to handle dead bodies and conduct burials.

“The team should have the necessary resources such as PPEs, body bags, disinfectant and appropriate transportation.

“Family members, religious leaders, health care workers or mortuary staff preparing the body should wear appropriate PPE according to standard precautions (gloves, impermeable disposable gown [or disposable gown with an impermeable apron, medical mask, eye protection).”