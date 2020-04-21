Fed Govt readies payment for Nigeria Airways staff

The Federal Government on Monday announced that it would soon pay former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this in Abuja during the daily briefings on updates on COVID-19, said the names of those who had not been paid were currently being compiled.

He said the government had paid about 50 per cent of those owed by the defunct airline, adding that the payment was done despite the paucity of funds in the country at the time it was made.

“The President asked us to pay about 50 per cent of the affected workers then and they were paid,” Sirika stated.

The minister had stated in March 2018 that the N45bn severance package of former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited would be paid after the Easter holiday that year.

Responding to a question at the briefing in Abuja on Monday, the minister stressed that the remaining workers of the defunct airline would get their pay soon, although he did not mention any specific time.