FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays to mark Easter

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22, public holidays to mark the 2019 Easter celebration.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, announced the holiday in a statement quoting the minister on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined all Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ, among which are tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence.

He urged all Nigerians home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of our great country, irrespective of diversity in religious beliefs.

Dambazau wished all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Easter celebration.

He further called on them to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to take the country to the next level. – NAN.

 

