FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May as public holidays to mark 2020 Eid-el-Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration.

In a statement by the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan.

He called on Muslims to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister expressed concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that have resurfaced in some parts of northern Nigeria in recent times.

He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari “is fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.”

He commended the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

The minister, however, called on Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of COVID-19 and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

Aregbesola reminded Muslims to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the Glorious Qu’ran 4:59 where Allah says: ‘O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you.

‘If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination’.

The minister wished all Muslims a happy Eidul -Fitr celebration.