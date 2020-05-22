Sallah: Sultan suspends congregations at Eid prayer grounds

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jama’atu Nasril  Islam  (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, suspended Eid prayer in towns and cities across the country in accordance with the guidelines of COVID-19 by observing Eid prayer at home as Muslims mark end of Ramadan fasting this weekend.

He said this becsme necessary in view of serious threat the pandemic posed to life, adding that Ulama should guide against their utterances in the interest of Islam.

A statement issued on behalf of the JNI President-General by its Secretary-General,  Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, however, advised that states where Muslims were allowed  to go to prayer ground, should ensure proper social distancing while praying.

“Eid-el-Fitr  congregation  in  the  outskirts  of  towns  and  cities  should  be  temporarily suspended. Ulama  should  fear  Allah,  the  Most  High  and  be  matured  enough  in  guarding  their utterances and actions for the overall interest of the DEEN and the Ummah. Nigerian  Muslims  are  therefore  called  upon  to  reflect  their  minds  to  the  good  virtues  of  the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months, above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions.

“More so, Muslims are reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah. JNI  wishes  all  Muslim  faithful  an  accepted  Ramadan  Fast  and  successful ‘Eid-el-Fitr.

“In  the same vein, Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal, i.e the six-days recommended fasting,  that  follows  Ramadan  Fasting  as  recommended  by  the  Prophet  Muhammad (SAW). While wishing  us all  Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after,  we pray fervently for  an accepted Ramadan Fasting as well as the Eid.

“Jama’atu Nasril  Islam  (JNI),  under  the  leadership  of  His  Eminence,  Alhaji  Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General JNI, in a mandate to the JNI  Fatwa Committee, under the leadership of Sheikh  Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh Alhusainy, CON, to come up with FATWA  regarding the year 2020 ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer, and the committee after due consultations,  as  well  as  considerations  of  the  current  state  –  COVID-19  pandemic  and  the serious threat it poses to life, reached the following decisions

“Eid-el-Fitr  congregation  in  the  outskirts  of  towns  and  cities  should  be  temporarily suspended.

“That the said ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home.

“However, in states where governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr  prayer,  based  on  their  medical  experts  advice,  strictest  measures  of distancing,  face  masks  and  sanitizers  be  taken  to  protect  worshipers.  In  this  case neighbourhood mosques can be utilised if it becomes necessary,” the statement said.

