The Federal Government, through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has opened applications for its Foreign Master’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme for the 2026/2027 academic session.

NDDC announced the commencement in a flyer on its X handle on Monday.

It said, “Applications open on March 23, 2026, and close on April 19, 2026.”

The programme is designed to equip young Nigerians from the region with advanced training and skills to participate effectively in the local content programme and compete globally in their respective fields.

Eligibility and Application

Applicant must hold a first-class or second-class upper division degree and be below 40 years of age.

Interested candidates are required to apply online via the NDDC website at www.nddc.gov.ng.

Applicants must attach the following documents: a recent passport photograph, Local Government Identification letter, postgraduate admission letter from a recognised overseas university, relevant degree certificates, and NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate.

Upon submission, applicants will receive a registration number and are advised to print the acknowledgment for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection involves multiple stages, beginning with preliminary shortlisting based on WASSCE/NECO results, undergraduate degree classification, and Local Government identification.

Shortlisted candidates will then take a computer-based test in Rivers State, with a minimum score of 70% required to progress.

Successful candidates will undergo further shortlisting and final verification through their Local Government Area and Community Development Committee.

Other Details

The scholarship is fully funded at foreign universities, and the award will be calculated based on the prevailing exchange rate of the Naira.

Preferences will be given to candidates from oil-producing Niger Delta region, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

Changes in institution or course deferment will not be permitted.

The NDDC emphasized that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the Computer-Based Test or interviews.

The Commission reserves the right to make the final decision on selections.