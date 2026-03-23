US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had ordered a halt to his threatened strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after “very good and productive talks” with Tehran, and that negotiations are set to continue this week.

The United States and Iran “have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote, in all capitals, early Monday on his Truth Social platform.

“Based on the tenor and tone” of the talks, “witch (sic) will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings,” he added.