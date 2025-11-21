The Federal Government has named music icon and humanitarian, Innocent “2Face” Idibia, as its National Fire Safety Ambassador, tasking him with championing behavioural change and driving a new wave of public awareness on preventive safety across the country.

The appointment was announced on Friday in Abuja by the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Adeyemi, during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Fire Safety Week, held at the Service’s Headquarters.

Speaking at the ceremony themed “Building a Culture of Fire Safety Across Nigeria: Overcoming the ‘Not My Portion’ Mentality,” Adeyemi, who was represented by the Deputy Controller General, Aliyu Tambari, said.

The Fire Safety Week engaged Nigerians nationwide with a singular message that fire prevention must begin with individuals abandoning the deeply ingrained mindset that fire disasters are distant possibilities.

He recalled that the programme began with a virtual town hall that set the tone for public engagement, followed by the presentation of Bankers’ Cheques under the Group Life Insurance Scheme to families of fallen and injured fire officers.

The event also featured the presentation of the “CG’s Cup” and medals sponsored by Kabir Lateef to motivate personnel of the Service.

Throughout the week, fire officers conducted nationwide sensitisation in schools, markets, and major economic centres, complemented by street roadshows, drills and demonstrations designed to equip citizens with practical fire-prevention knowledge.

Adeyemi said the response from Nigerians had been “remarkable,” citing heightened interest and renewed national commitment to preventive safety.

The CG said the closing ceremony, which featured the presentation of certificates and awards, was designed to honour individuals and institutions that had shown exceptional commitment to fire safety compliance and risk reduction.

He noted that the recognitions symbolised national service and deep civic responsibility.

“To the participants receiving certificates, I congratulate you,” he said, urging them to become ambassadors of fire safety in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

He added that the institutions recognised this year had demonstrated exemplary adherence to safety standards and meaningful collaboration with the Federal Fire Service.

Adeyemi reserved special praise for 2Face Idibia, whom he described as a worthy nominee and now appointee for the National Fire Safety Ambassador Award.

He said the artiste’s influence would help amplify public messaging, inspire behavioural change and connect millions of Nigerians to the national fire safety agenda.

“As a National Fire Safety Ambassador, we expect him to inspire a new generation to embrace a culture of safety,” the CG said.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to strengthening training, modernising operations, improving inter-agency coordination and deepening community engagement, saying Nigeria must keep pace with global advancements in the fire-safety sector.

Adeyemi expressed gratitude to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his support, and commended civil society groups, corporate bodies, partner agencies and community leaders for contributing to the success of the Safety Week.

He also lauded fire officers nationwide for their professionalism and dedication.

The fire safety chief urged Nigerians to replace carelessness with caution and denial with preparedness, stressing that “safety is not an event, but a continuous responsibility.”