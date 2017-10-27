FG to introduce solar-powered ‘Keke’ tricycles this year

The Federal Government on Thursday announced that it would introduce solar-powered tricycles, popularly known as Keke, in order to gradually phase out petrol engine tricycles currently being used as means of transportation across the country.

It said the solar-powered tricycles would be showcased at a forthcoming expo in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, in December this year.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the government was working assiduously on introducing the solar-powered tricycles, which are clean and non-polluting with zero emissions.

The minister, who was represented by the Chairman, Committee on Short Code Social Media App, Mrs. Anthonia Ekpa, stated this when the committee paid a courtesy visit to road transport unions.

“Very soon, we are going to have tricycles that are technology-driven being used by Nigerians. We are going to have tricycles that are working with solar rather than fuel,” Amaechi told members of the unions.

The unions are the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners and Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners, and Riders Association of Nigeria.

Tricycles carry up to four passengers and they are used to ferry thousands of passengers in towns and cities across the country, mostly across short distances on a daily basis.