FIFA bans Siasia for life over match-fixing

…I’m innocent, says ex-Super Eagles coach

FIFA on Friday banned former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official, Samson Siasia, for life after the body’s ethics panel found him guilty of taking bribes in connection with match fixing.

In a statement, the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent ethics committee said the probe targeting Siasia stemmed from a wider investigation involving Wilson Raj Perumal, who has confessed to international match-fixing.

The probe that began in February found Siasia “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” the statement said.

In addition to being banned from all football related activity for life, Siasia was also handed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000, 46,000 euros).

Siasia, a former striker, also briefly coached Nigeria’s men’s national football team.

However, Siasia said he was shocked that FIFA could take such action without hearing from him.

He spoke with ex-Media Officer of the Eagles, Colin Udoh on Friday.

Udoh, on his twitter handle said he had just spoken with Siasia and that he said he did nothing wrong and had not received any letter from FIFA.

He wrote: “I have just spoken to Siasia. His words “I don’t know anything about this. I did nothing wrong and I have not received any letter from FIFA.”

According to him, Siasia would fight this and clear his name.

Udoh added: “Siasia also told me -very angrily – that he was never invited to defend himself and is hearing about all of this for the first time.”

Udoh said Siasia would address a press conference at 12 noon today (Saturday) at the National Stadium, Abuja.