The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has released a list of 170 match officials for the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

According to the list published by the Switzerland-based body, no Nigerian official was selected as a referee, assistant referee, or Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the tournament.

The appointments comprise 52 centre referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 VAR officials.

This marks yet another World Cup cycle in which no Nigerian referee or assistant referee will feature at the global showpiece, despite FIFA having approved 30 Nigerian referees and officials on its 2026 international calendar.

The last time a Nigerian officiated at a FIFA tournament was in 2022, when now-retired Mimisen Iyorhe Calvin-Onwuka served as an assistant referee in a match at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

FIFA explained that the selections were based on its “quality first” principle, with emphasis also placed on consistent performances in its competitions, as well as in other international and domestic matches in recent years.

The list features 19 match officials from Africa, including seven centre referees, 10 assistant referees, and two video match officials. Notable names include Algeria’s Mustapha Ghorbal—the most experienced African on the list and a nominee for the IFFHS World’s Best Referee Award in 2024 and 2025—Egypt’s Amin Mohamed Omar, and Gabon’s Pierre Ghislain Atcho.

However, Jean-Jacques Ndala, who officiated the controversial final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations between Morocco and Senegal, was not included in the World Cup list.

All selected officials are scheduled to begin preparations with a 10-day seminar starting May 31 in Miami.