Fire on Friday evening gutted the Music House, the sprawling business complex of gospel musician Dr. Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The building, located in the Challenge area of the city, houses Ayefele’s enterprises, including the Merry Makers’ Band, Tiwantiwa Radio, Blast FM, and the popular Fresh FM station.

The blaze, which started around 7:30 pm, disrupted live transmission and other activities, sending staff and nearby residents into panic.

An eyewitness, Samuel Ibikunle, who raised the alarm, called for urgent intervention.

“Fresh FM is currently on fire! We urgently need the Fire Service to respond immediately. Please spread the word and alert the nearest station,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, said firefighters were on the ground and the situation was under control.

As of press time, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage had yet to be determined.