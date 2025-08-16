US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have both left Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, with Air Force One departing a minute after Putin’s plane.

The talks between the two leaders ended after only two-and-a-half hours, with many having expected discussions to stretch to six-seven hours.

Seemingly little progress was made during the talks over bringing an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump used the presidents’ joint press conference to admit that there were a “few points we could not agree on.”

Putin, however, warned Ukraine and its European allies not to “throw a wrench in the works” and make “provocations” in the Trump-led peace talks.