In a move aimed at enhancing taxpayer convenience during the peak filing period, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has directed all tax offices across the country to open on weekends in June.

According to a statement issued by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, the directive is in line with Adedeji’s commitment to transforming FIRS into a truly customer-focused institution.

Under the new arrangement, tax offices will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays, beginning June 14 and running through Sunday, June 29.

“The weekend service, which started on June 14, will end on Sunday, June 29, and it is aimed at helping companies who are mandated by law to file their tax returns by the end of the month meet up with the deadline,” the statement explained.

Following Adedeji’s approval, the Coordinating Directors of the Large Taxpayers Group (LTG), Government and Medium Taxpayers Group (GMTG), and Emerging Taxpayers Group (ETG)—Ms Amina Ado, Dr Dick Irri, and Mr Kabir Abba, respectively—have formally communicated the directive to staff in their respective groups.

“As you are aware, the month of June marks the peak of the annual Companies Income Tax (CIT) filing season, with many taxpayers whose financial year ends 31st December expected to file their tax returns by June 30,” the coordinating directors noted in a joint memo.

“To ease the process for taxpayers, enhance service delivery, and maximize tax collection during this critical period, management has approved extension of tax office operations to weekends for the month of June 2025,” the memo added.

Since assuming office, Adedeji has championed a series of reforms aimed at simplifying tax administration and improving service delivery, repositioning the FIRS from a traditional tax-collecting agency to a proactive, service-oriented institution.