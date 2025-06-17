A Kenyan deputy police chief has resigned amid an investigation into the death of a blogger in police custody.

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat said on Monday that he was stepping down as investigations continue into the death of Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang was found dead in his cell after being arrested over social media posts accusing Lagat of corruption.

His death has sparked protests in Nairobi, with demonstrators calling for Lagat’s resignation.

On Friday, Kenyan President William Ruto stated that his government would “protect citizens from rogue police officers,” and called for a thorough investigation into Ojwang’s death.

Lagat said he has “opted to step aside… pending completion of investigations” into Ojwang’s death.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident,” he said in a statement.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 for publishing “false information” on social media. He was then transported 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi.

Two days later, he was found dead at the Central Police Station.

Police claimed he died after “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but a pathology report indicated he had sustained “head injury, neck compression, and other injuries spread all over the body that are pointing toward assault.”

Two officers were arrested last week in connection with the death, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The outrage over Ojwang’s death coincides with the anniversary of large-scale youth-led anti-government protests, during which scores were killed in nationwide violence.