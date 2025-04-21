First Bank of Nigeria Limited has entered into a strategic collaboration with EStars Education Africa Limited (EStars), to support the rollout of EStars’ comprehensive esports qualifications, including entry-level certificates and BTEC courses in esports.

The programmes are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the burgeoning esports industry. In addition to educational initiatives, FirstBank and EStars are exploring the development of a co-branded gaming credit card to enhance customer experience and offer them a unique blend of exclusive benefits, rewards and gaming-centric features, a statement by the bank said.

As a leading financial services provider in Africa, with a vast network of over 820 business locations and 39 million+ customer accounts, FirstBank is uniquely positioned to drive economic growth and empowerment, it said.

The collaboration with EStars will increase FirstBank’s commitment to innovation, youth development and supporting emerging sectors like esports, ultimately ensuring a stable economic future for generations to come.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with FirstBank, Nigeria’s oldest bank, to introduce our educational products to their customers. We aim to bring educational esports to all of Africa, and innovative partnerships like this make this possible,” EStars CEO, Mags Byrne, stated.

Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products Division, FirstBank, Chukwuma Ezirim, said: “We are excited to collaborate with EStars in pioneering esports education for the youths. Esports presents a new frontier of creativity, innovation and career opportunities. We recognise the vast potential of esports in shaping the future of our youth, and we are ready to harness it for their benefit.

By investing in esports education, we are not only opening up exciting career paths for the youth but also contributing to the growth and development of the African esports ecosystem. FirstBank is proud to be at the forefront of this innovative endeavour.”