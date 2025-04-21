The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has dismissed reports suggesting that a fixed, lengthy concession period has been agreed upon for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, the Ministry described the claims as “baseless and untrue.”

The clarification follows recent online reports alleging that a specific concession duration had already been approved.

The Ministry confirmed that while the Federal Government is evaluating proposals to concession five major airports, including Enugu, no decision has been finalised on the duration or terms.

According to the ministry, all submissions are still undergoing a rigorous review process led by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), after which recommendations will be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“This review process has not been concluded,” the statement read. “Any information suggesting a predetermined concession duration is false, unfounded, and intended to cause disaffection and mistrust in the process.”

The Ministry emphasised that the move to concession airports is a continuation of previous administrations’ efforts to enhance operational standards and financial sustainability. Many airports, it noted, are currently being subsidized due to operational losses.

To ensure transparency, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has included aviation labor unions in the negotiation teams, the statement added.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to due process, transparency, and decisions that serve the national interest.