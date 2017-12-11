Football Fans’ Congress: Stakeholders caution against irregular migration

Nigerian sportsmen and women have been warned on the dangers of irregular movement to Europe and other parts of the world through the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara Desert.

Stakeholders and other resource persons, gave the warning, while delivering lectures at the Nigeria Football Fans’ Congress organised by the Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club in Lagos on Friday.

National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club, Rev. Sam Ikpea, explained that the congress became necessary to advice the youths on the dangers of not seeking counselling before they embark on any trip outside the shores of the country.

The guest speaker and Head of Migration Directorate, Nigeria immigration Service, Assistant Comptroller General, John Saro Uebari, expressed regret that 60 percent of migrants stranded in different parts of the world are Nigerians.

“It’s unfortunate that they are bring slavery back to us in the 21st century. Most of the youth embarking on this life threatening journey are doing it out of ignorance which the syndicates capitalise on to deceive them.

” We’re not saying that people should not travel out but they should do it in a regular way to avoid been killed in the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea or fall into the hands of crimes who might sell them into modern slavery for peanuts or use them for human organ harvest,” he said.

Speaking on the role of parents in fighting the scourge, President-General, Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, admonished parents to always discourage their children from embarking on such deadly trips, noting that Nigeria is blessed with several opportunities for them to excel rather than they embarking on unknown trips.

“Nigeria is richly blessed and I advice the youths to make use of the opportunities available in the country to better their lives. Parents also have a role to play in checking menance of irregular travels,” he said.

The congress which was attended by many sportsmen and women attracted the Lagos Liaison Officer of the Sports Ministry, Dr. Segun Akinlotan, Vice President of Nigeria Players’ Union, Larry Kubeije, a representative Chioma Ajunwa’s Foundation and a representative of National Association Against Human Trafficking amongst others. – Authentic News.