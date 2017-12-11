Court stops Okumagba from inaugurating rival supporters club

The Federal High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, presided over by Honorable Justice Ismail Saka, on Friday restrained, Vincent Okumagba and his group from inaugurating a rival Nigeria Football Supporters Club in Oyo State.

Ruling on motion injunction filed, Ogunjobi Taofeek (Secretary Oyo chapter) and others on behalf of the club against the inauguration of the following members, Demola Olalekan, Waidi Lawal, Bose Akinlabi, Dotun Ayeni to mention but a few who have been dismissed the club.

The presiding Judge ruled that they should not Cary out their planned inauguration slated for the liberty Stadium, Ibadan pending the determination of the suit.

After the ruling the plaintiff took the court injunction to the Police Station, Iyaganku, Ibadan who invited Okumagba group made up of Kemi Popoola, Demola Olalekan, Waidi Lawal who were all in Ibadan for the inauguration and advised them to obey the court order.

Speaking on the development, the secretary of the club Oyo chapter, Ogujobi Taofeek, has described the judgment as victory over darkness nothing that his group decided to go to Court in order to stop those he described as dissidents who have been expelled for anti-club activities from destroying the image of the club.

“I’m very happy with the judgment because those who wanted to come and inaugurate rival club in Oyo have since been ceased to be a members of the club following their explosion by the National Headquarters to anti club activities saying they are ready to follow the case to a logical conclusion” he stated.

Also reacting, the National Chairman, Reverend Samuel Ikpea said that the club was happy over the judgment as the body had taken them to court preventing them from inaugurating an illegal body and to also prevent them from using the name of the club to swindle unsuspecting members of the public. – Authentic News.