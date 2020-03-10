Forum of APC state chairmen passes vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

Forum of State Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The forum in a statement issued on Monday and jointly signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ali Dolari, and its Secretary, Dr. Ben Nwoye, after its meeting held on March 9, 2020, said it would stand firmly behind Oshiomhole to defend the sanctity of the constitution of the party with regards to upholding its supremacy.

The forum noted that it frowned at the level of impunity being experienced in the party in which, unauthorised individuals would issue press statements using the name of the party to deceive the leaders of the party and the unsuspecting public, thereby causing disaffection among the party leadership.

It added that all individuals involved in this practice should be mindful that their conduct is prohibited under the relevant sections of the party’s constitution.

The forum said: “We have therefore resolved to wade-off all perceived and real threats by detractors and enemies of our great party to inhibit the implementation of democratic ethos as currently being championed by our indefatigable Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and which has given sleepless nights to the opposition party.”

The forum noted that the fight for personal interests was nothing but a purposeful distraction for the President.

It stressed that the removal of Oshiomhole would not improve the conditions of the supporters or the generality of Nigerian people, adding that it would only satisfy the vindictive tendencies of a privileged few who might have been offended by the embattled chairman.

The forum said, “The State Chairmen being members of NEC and critical stakeholders of our party, dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganize the peace we have been enjoying in the party. These acts if successful would only weaken the political strength of our great party.”

The forum stressed that the party was bigger than the inordinate ambition of any individual and as such, it would not tolerate any unlawful step by those igniting crisis in the party.

“We therefore pass a vote of confidence on the National leadership of the party under Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole for his quality, purposeful and directional leadership,” it added