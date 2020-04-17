Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies of coronavirus in UK

Menegian, son of late activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa has died of coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

This was disclosed by his sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa on her Facebook Page on Thursday.

According to Noo, his bother had coronavirus, combined with underlying health conditions, on Monday, which led to his death.

“We said goodbye to my brother, Gian; on Monday, he had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us.

“A champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onward.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love. Although the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own.

“And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis,” she said.

Menegian Saro-Wiwa was born in 1970.