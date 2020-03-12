Four siblings, teacher test negative for coronavirus in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said four children and their teacher who came in from the United States tested negative for coronavirus.

He said this in a tweet on Thursday.

Abayomi had on Wednesday said they were admitted after returning from the United State of America.

He said they had close proximity to someone who had a coronavirus infection.

“A family of four children and their teacher who came in from the United States and were in close proximity with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative,” he tweeted.

