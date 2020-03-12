Four siblings, teacher test negative for coronavirus in Lagos

March 12, 2020 0

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said four children and their teacher who came in from the United States tested negative for coronavirus.

He said this in a tweet on Thursday.

Abayomi had on Wednesday said they were admitted after returning from the United State of America.

“A family of four children and their teacher who came in from the United States and were in close proximity with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative,” he tweeted.

Details later…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

ASUU: FG won’t pay striking lecturers, says Labour Minister

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has insisted that the federal government would ...