Senate proposes jail terms for generator importers, sellers, users

The Senate on Wednesday proposed jail term for anybody who engaged in the importation, sales and use of electricity generating sets in Nigeria.

The legislature proposed that anyone found guilty of the offence and upon conviction would be liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years.

This is the sanction provided in a fresh Bill introduced to the Senate with the aim of curbing environmental pollution.

Tagged “A Bill for an Act to prohibit/ban the importation/ use of generating sets,” the bill also seeks to facilitate the development of the power sector.

The bill, which passed the first reading stage on the floor of the Senate Wednesday was sponsored by Senator Bima Muhammad Enagi (APC, Niger South).

The ban on generating sets, however, excludes its use for medical services in hospitals, nursing homes, and health care facilities.

Other exemptions are in airports, railway stations/services, elevators (lifts), escalators, research institutions, and such facilities that require 24 hours of electric power supply.

A section of the bill reads: “Any person who (a) Imports generating sets; or (b) Knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than ten years provided that this subsection shall not apply to the importation or sale of any generating set to be used for essential services.”

The bill stated that “approval for exclusion shall be obtained from the minister in charge of Power who shall brief the Federal Executive Council quarterly on approvals granted”

According to the bill, “All persons are hereby directed to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesei/petrol/ kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country”