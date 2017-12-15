Fuel scarcity ends on Saturday – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday assured that the current fuel scarcity would end by Saturday.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, was said to have given this assurance at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, said: “We discussed the issue of fuel supply.

“As you know, there has been the challenge of fuel supply in the country.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources assured the council that within the next 48hours, fuel supply will be restored nationwide because there is enough fuel in our strategic reserves and the ministry has released fuel from these reserves and it expects distribution will reach all part of the country within the next 48hours.” .