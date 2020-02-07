Ganduje, Kano delegation pay ‘thank you’ visit to Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), a delegation from Kano State have just met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, led the delegation to Buhari on a ‘thank you’ visit.

Some members of the National Assembly, including senators and the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, as well as some community leaders were on the delegation.

Speaking after the meeting, Ganduje said they came to thank Buhari for supporting the state by providing infrastructure and security.

He said the state had introduced a free education policy, adding that it would integrate the Almajiri system to give out-of-school children access to education.

On the rift between him and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the governor stated that the issue was being discussed at the highest levels, adding that he hoped it end well for both parties.