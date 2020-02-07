Ogun creates Ministry of Transportation, three new agencies

The Ogun State government has created a new Ministry of Transportation and three agencies under the ministry of physical planning and urban development.

It also rechristened two older ministries.

The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the cabinet on Thursday at the refurbished Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The new ministry of transportation is saddled with the responsibility of handling road, rail, air and sea transport systems in the state. .

The decisions of the cabinet were announced to newsmen by Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, who is the commissioner in the renamed Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. Her ministry was formerly known as Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Longe said the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, has been renamed the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.