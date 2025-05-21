The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a cash reward of N5 million for credible information leading to the rearrest of inmates that recently escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesha, Osun.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Umar said that the reward was part of efforts to encourage public cooperation in tracking down the fleeing inmates and ensuring their prompt return to lawful custody.

He appealed to members of the public to assist by reporting any useful information to the nearest security agency.

He assured that all tips would be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and anonymity.

“The NCoS urges citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons believed to be among the escapees,” the statement read.

Umar added that the service encouraged the public to act promptly and responsibly to aid national security efforts. (NAN)