General Manager External Relations, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Igo Weli; President, Petroleum Technologies Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Bank Anthony Okoroafor; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Bayo Ojulari; and SNEPCo’s Nigerian Content Manager, Austin Uzoka, at the PETAN Awards Ceremony in Lagos.

Related Articles
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo flanked by the President, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE), Summy Smart Francis (L), Vice President, AYE, Miss Ibada Ahmed (R) and AYE beneficiaries at the Networking With Giants Conference (NWG) themed: Solution To Poverty In Africa sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc in Lagos recently.
December 6, 2017
L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Gemstone Group, Fela Durotoye; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; President, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE), Summy Smart Francis; AYE Chief Executive Matron, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija and Vice President, AYE, Miss Ibada Ahmed at the Networking With Giants Conference (NWG) themed: Solution To Poverty In Africa sponsored by Fidelity Bank in Lagos recently.
December 6, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (middle); state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Augustine Nnamani (left); with some heads of education agencies during the solidarity rally for the governor by teachers in the state at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday
December 6, 2017