George Floyd: Family’s GoFundMe raises over $10.3million

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by the brother of the slain Minneapolis African-American, George Floyd, has raised more than seven times its $1.5 million goal.

The online fundraiser was meant to cover the cost of a memorial service for Floyd.

It raised more than $10.3 million as at Tuesday 23:00GMT, an irony because it was just a $20 bill that caused George Floyd’s death.

This was five days after it was set up by George’s brother, Philonise Floyd.

The fundraiser has collected donations from more than 403,000 donors.

All funds raised will be collected by the Floyd family.

It will be controlled and governed at Philonise Floyd’s discretion, according to the description on the page.

The fundraiser has been shared on social media, including by some celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, thehill.com reports

On Monday, the Floyd family also received an offer from former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to cover the costs of George Floyd’s funeral services.

The Floyd family accepted Mayweather’s offer, a representative for the boxer told ESPN.

George Floyd’s death has sparked protests over police brutality across the country.

He died last week after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers were fired but not charged.