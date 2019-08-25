By Collins Edomaruse

God gave me the vision to start Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) when I was living in a one-bed room apartment, founder of the church, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has said.

Olukoya, who is now General Overseer, MFM Ministries (Worldwide), made the disclosure Saturday during the church’s 30th year anniversary and international convention holding at its Prayer City, along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

He told the congregation during a sermon, he titled: “Rearranged for Revival”, which is also the theme of the convention, that: “I was sleeping in my one-room apartment in the Boys Quarters of a house located on Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, in 1977, when I heard a sharp voice. I then woke up and walked towards the door. But I did not see anybody.

Again, for the second time, the voice came and as I was whose it was, the Holy Spirit said: ‘son remember the call of Samuel’.

“Then he started giving the covenant that led to the establishment of the MFM.”

He also said, though he got the messages and the covenant from God, the MFM was not founded until 12 years later.

The convention, which opened for real spiritual activities, attracted hundreds of thousands of worshippers to the venue while millions of others are following the activities through the various alternative channels of the church.

‎Saturday’s activities included three Manna Water prayer sessions, 30 prayer sessions and 30 deliverance sessions.



The convention kicked off on Friday evening‎.

Worshippers, in their thousands from all over the world, who had arrived early for the convention were treated to a highly-anointed and spiritually-packed concert on Friday evening as a prelude to today’s service.