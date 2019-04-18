Golden Eaglets qualify for U-17 World Cup

Striker Olakunle Olusegun was the hero as five-time world champions Golden Eaglets on Wednesday became the first African side to qualify for the Brazil 2019 U-17 World Cup after a 1-0 defeat of 10-man Angola at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The win means the Eaglets return to the U-17 World Cup after missing the last edition in India two years ago.

The Eaglets beat hosts Tanzania 5-4 in their opening match on Sunday.

Olusegun left Geovani Raimundo, in goal for Angola, stranded when he converted from the spot in the 21st minute for the only goal of the exciting encounter to send the Eaglets, two-time winners of the competition, to the semi-finals, as well as secure a ticket to the U-17 World Cup.

All the four semi-finalists at the U-17 AFCON automatically qualify for the U-17 World Cup.

The Eaglets were in full control right from the kick-off but found it difficult grabbing the curtain raiser despite creating several chances.

Wisdom Ubani, who hit a brace against hosts Tanzania on Sunday, had the first real chance for Manu Garba’s side, but his ferocious effort off a free-kick in the 11 minute went just wide.

And the Angolans almost made the Eaglets pay for their profligacy when Zito Luvumbo – who was impressive in the South-Central Africans’ 1-0 win over Uganda on Monday – unleashed a scorcher from the half-way line but goalkeeper Sunday Stephen, in for the jittery Suleman Shaibu, did well to punch away in the 13th minute.

Three minutes later, Stephen saved from another Angolan onslaught, to justify his inclusion in the starting line-up over Shaibu, who put up a lacklustre performance against Tanzania. In the 18th minute, Ubani almost increased his goals tally at the tournament but his shot went just inches wide off the far post with Geovani well beaten.

But Olusegun put the Nigerians ahead converting from the spot after an Angolan defender was penalised for a hand ball inside the area.

The Eaglets could have added another just before the break but Shedrack Tanko hit his effort against the upright in the 42nd minute, before Goevani pulled off a brilliant save off Olusegun’s lob from a counter attack.

Six minutes after the break, Angola were reduced to 10 men after Jose Cabincano was given the marching orders for a second yellow card.

But the Eaglets failed to make their one-man advantage count as they missed several scoring chances to increase the tally.

First, Ubani saw his 25-yard shot go narrowly over in the 53rd minute, and on the hour, when it appeared easier to score, he passed to the onrushing Olusegun, who missed from close range.

In the group’s other game, Uganda defeated hosts Tanzania 3-0 courtesy of a first half Kawooya Andrew brace and Najib Yoga’s 77th minute strike.

The win moved Uganda to second place in Group A with a superior goal difference of +2 ahead of third-place Angola. Tanzania are bottom of the group after failing to win a game so far in the tournament.

The Eaglets play Uganda next in their final Group A game at the Chamazi Stadium in Mbagala, on Saturday, same time Tanzania battle Angola.