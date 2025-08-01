Gombe State’s energy landscape unfolded on Friday with the commissioning of a ₦1 billion 620KW Small Hydropower–Solar Hybrid Power System at the Balanga Dam in Talasse, Balanga Local Government Area.

The project is funded by the European Union, the Global Environment Facility, and the Rural Electrification Agency, and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, the project is poised to provide clean, reliable energy to thousands of residents, support agricultural activities, and spur local economic development.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the Balah-Waja Palace, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, represented by his Deputy, Dr Manassah Jatau, said the energy intervention was a bold step towards achieving sustainable growth.

Yahaya said, “This initiative is a turning point in our quest for inclusive development.

“It is in line with our administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life through increased access to energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare.”

The hybrid system combines hydropower and solar energy technologies to maximise power generation year-round. It is part of broader efforts to strengthen off-grid electrification, especially in underserved and rural communities.

According to Yahaya, “Energy is the engine of development. With stable electricity, small businesses will thrive, schools and health centres will function better, and the agricultural value chain will be significantly enhanced.”

He called on residents of Balanga and adjoining communities to protect and make optimal use of the project. “Government and donor interventions are only meaningful when communities take ownership. This facility belongs to the people—it must be preserved, maintained, and used productively,” he added.

Expressing appreciation to the development partners, Governor Yahaya said their support was a strong endorsement of Gombe’s path toward economic resilience.

“We deeply value the confidence our partners have shown. This project is a game-changer that will uplift lives and promote environmental sustainability in Gombe State,” he added.

The project also aligns with Nigeria’s national strategy to increase renewable energy use and reduce carbon emissions, while bridging the energy access gap across rural communities.

The inauguration was attended by top dignitaries and technical partners including Mrs Inga Satefanowicz of the EU Delegation, Dr Abba Aliyu, Managing Director/CEO of REA, and Ambassador Philbert Abaka Johnson, UNIDO Regional Director.

Others present were Hon. Mohammed Fawu, Commissioner for Water, Environment and Forest Resources; Hon. Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Development; Hon. Ibrahim Salihu Jatau, Chairman of Balanga LGA; and His Royal Highness, Mohammed Danjuma Muhammad, the Balah-Waja.