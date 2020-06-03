Gov. Emmanuel applauds FG on speedy actualization of Ibom Deep Seaport

Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded President Mohammad Buhari led the federal government’s determination to fast track the actualisation of Ibom Deep Seaport, IDSP.

The governor also thanked the Federal Ministry of Transportation, led by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, and all relevant federal regulatory agencies including the NPA, ICRC, and others for working tirelessly with Akwa Ibom state government to actualise a vision that will transform the economic fortunes of the entire country.

He poured encomiums on the Technical Committee on Realisation of Ibom Deep Seaport, led by Barrister (Mrs.) Mfon Usoro, for its dedication and high sense of patriotism displayed in pursuing the project.

These commendations came on the heels of an announcement that the federal government is set to move to the next level of the procurement process of the Ibom Deep Water Port (IDWP) through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Governor Emmanuel speaking through the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon said ” the government and people of Akwa Ibom state are very happy with this development and we must appreciate President Mohammad Bihari for his visionary leadership and thank the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and all relevant regulatory agencies who diligently and tirelessly with our state government and contributed to the success so far recorded.

He maintained that “this certification is clear evidence that the federal government appreciates the extensive benefits Ibom Deep Seaport will attract to the country in terms of expansive business and employment opportunities”.

“In addition, this development will provide federal with an additional port to help decongest other ports and ensure that Nigeria enjoys seamless engagement in its maritime sector”. He said.

In his capacity as Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep seaport, Mr. Akan Okon commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his commitment to the realisation of Ibom Deep Seaport demonstrated by his prompt response to issues related to the project.

“Governor Emmanuel is focused on leaving sustainable legacies in the state, which drives his passion for the realisation of Ibom Deep Seaport. With such commitment, it is easy to state that Akwa Ibom is fully committed towards speedy completion of the project”.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Mr. Chidi Izuwah, presented the Full Business Case Compliance Certificate for the project to the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja on Monday.

During the presentation, the ICRC DG, Mr. Izuwah noted that “the IDWP project is planned to become a major national and regional economic gateway that will provide additional container handling capacity for the country.

“In addition to containers, the IDWP is expected to handle petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, vehicles and bulk trade in natural resources thereby expanding and further developing the Nation’s transport sector’, he said.

The DG appreciated tremendously the leadership that the Federal Ministry of Transportation, through the able and tireless Honourable Minister, Rt. Hon. Amaechi has provided for the project.

The DG also appreciated the MD Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, HE Udom Emmanuel for all their effort in getting the project to this point.

The IDWP project involves the development of a Greenfield Deepsea Port and accompanying Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Akwa Ibom State in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The proposed Port and FTZ are part of the planned Ibom Industrial City initiative that will be established on a 14,400-hectare site donated by the Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG) free of charge.

It may be recalled that Bollore/Power China emerged the preferred bidder for IDSP following the transparent bidding process that held earlier.

FEC presentation and approval and commercial close is the next stage for the project.