Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State being welcomed by former Governor of old Anambra State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Jim Nwobodo at the palace of Igwe Anthony Okorie, in Amechi Akwunanaw, Enugu South L.G.A, when the governor led members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team for the 2017 Local Government Elections to pay a visit to the royal fathers, yesterday.

October 19, 2017 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

From left: Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager west Africa, Emirates; Mr Chuks Iwelumo, Chairman, League of Aviation and Airports Correspondents and Aderonke Adebule, Executive Director, JSP Communications at the media chat with the new Emirates Regional Manager and promotion of Guangzhou, China destination held in Lagos.