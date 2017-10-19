Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State being welcomed by former Governor of old Anambra State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Jim Nwobodo at the palace of Igwe Anthony Okorie, in Amechi Akwunanaw, Enugu South L.G.A, when the governor led members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team for the 2017 Local Government Elections to pay a visit to the royal fathers, yesterday.