Gov. Ihedioha gives Okorocha 24 hours to handover

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has given the immediate past Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha up to midnight of Tuesday June 4, 2019 to do a proper handover to his government.

Ihedioha spoke at the Government House in Owerri, during the swearing into office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha and Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu.

The governor afterwards ordered the Permanent Secretary, and Head of Service, under Okorocha, to quickly prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over to the SSG, and Chief of Staff, before tomorrow’s midnight.

The governor also wanted Imo people who desired to have a feel of the dilapidation in the government house at the moment, to feel free to do so.

Ihedioha’s warning is coming days after it was reported in Vanguard that he claimed that it has been very difficult for him as governor to operate from the current Imo state government House and in addition, he did not have documents to work on as a governor.

As it is now, Ihedioha is yet to make public where he will be operating from to administer his official duties as the governor of the state, for the meantime.

Ihedioha briefly said: “I direct Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, to ensure a complete handover of all government properties, the last administration utilised on behalf of Imo people to SSG and Chief of Staff of Imo state government. I want the process to be completed by midnight tomorrow.

“I spoke to Imo people that we will start work we will resume work. We will give no excuses of not performing. We will give dividend of democracy irrespective of the status of the state of facilities I inherited.

“The government that ended was not prepared to handover or ready to receive us. I thank Imo people for receiving us and we shall serve the state with the fear of God.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State House of Assembly led by Chinedu Offor yesterday suspended the 27 local government chairmen and 645 councilors in the state indefinitely.

In a motion moved by Bruno Ukoha (Ezin-Ihitte Mbaise Constituency), the House directed the suspended council bosses to immediately handover to directors of administration in their councils.

The lawmakers also ordered the Clerk, Chinelo Emeghara, to convey the House’ resolution to Governor Emeka Ihedioha and other appropriate quarters, saying the decision was taken following the chairmen’s neglect and refusal to appear before the House when they were summoned.

They equally enjoined Governor Ihedioha to set up a panel of inquiry to probe activities of the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha.

They argued that when constituted, the panel would review all debts and financial obligations, as well as determine whether they were duly incurred and whether recoveries could be made through relevant agencies.

It advised Ihedioha to engage anti-graft agencies to recover all looted state’s funds and government property.

Also in a motion by Mike Iheanatu (Aboh Mbaise Constituency), the lawmakers asked for a review of all land allocations, financial transactions and take inventory of all government assets and property, among other resolutions.