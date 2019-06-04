APC expels Yari, Shuaibu over Zamfara electoral misfortune

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State Chapter, on Monday, expelled the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Also expel was the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu for conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee of the party during the botched primary Elections of the state

They were expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for scuttling the party’s chances in Zamfara state.

The decision to expel the former governor and the Deputy National Chairman was taken at the end of an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the party in Zamfara, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, said the expulsion was sequel to the electoral misfortune, Yari and his co-travelers,exposed the party to in Zamfara state.

The party recalled how the former governor frustrated its efforts to conduct primaries last year, thus laying the foundation for the electoral misfortune that befell it in the state.

“ After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman Sen Lawali Shuaibu from the APC.

“ Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.

“ Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018. His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured,” the party said.

The party said the expulsion would be communicated to its national headquarters for appropriate action by Thursday.