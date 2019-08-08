Gov. Ihedioha swears in 17 new commissioners

The governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday inaugurated 17 people as commissioners who would serve in his cabinet.

The new commissioners included a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Prof Viola Onwuliri, who was asked to take charge of the Ministry of Education.

Other cabinet members and their portfolio were. Prof. Uche Uwaleke (Finance), Dr. Vin Udokwu (Health), Hon. Mr Chuma Nnaji (Public Utilities), Mr. Meekam Mgbenwelu (Technology Development), Sir Bon Unachukwu (Lands, Survey and Physical Planning), Tony Okere (Environment) and Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme (Works).

They also included Emma Nworgu (Agriculture and Natural Resources), Mr. Johnbosco Okeahialam (Commerce, Industry and Entrepreneurship), Mrs. Nkeiru Ibekwe (Gender and Vulnerable Groups Affairs), and Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor (Budget and Economic Planning).

Those who also made the list were Chijioke Nzekwe (Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture), Sly Enwerem (Transport), Unaeze Eronini (Youth and Social Development), Nicholas Amaefule (Housing) and Felix Ebiliekwe (Information and Orientation).

The governor had shortly after his own inauguration two months ago, sworn-in a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ndukwe Nnawuchi, as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney – General of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor urged the commissioners to brace up to the challenges of their new offices or risked being sacked.

He urged the commissioners to count themselves lucky for being chosen among millions who were indigenes of the state.

Ihedioha said, “Having been chosen, from amongst millions of young, experienced indigenes of Imo State and beyond, you must therefore be committed and fair in the discharge of your duties.”