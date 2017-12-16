Gov. Obaseki appoints SSA on human trafficking, illegal migration

A Benin-based Human Rights Activist, Mr Solomon Okoduwa, has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Okoduwa, who is the President, Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Reintegration (IYAMIDR), was also a member of the state committee against human trafficking.

He has been at the forefront on the awareness on the dangers of illegal migration and benefits of getting engaged back home in Nigeria and Edo in particular.

Edo has witnessed an unprecedented returnees from Libya within the last six weeks.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe on Thursday disclosed that 1,439 returnees had been received by the government from late October to date.

No fewer than 200 Libyan returnees were received by government on Friday in Lagos.

Omorogbe said that after documentation of the returnees, they were allowed to return to their home while others are accommodated by government for reintegration.

The Commissioner said that the state government pay monthly stipend to the returnees, adding that the returnees would later be engaged in an empowerment programme in January.