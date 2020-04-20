Gov. Obaseki imposes curfew on Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has imposed a 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state, with effect from April 20.

Obaseki in a state broadcast on Sunday said the curfew was to curb coronavirus spread in the state.

The governor said that the curfew would be reviewed after the 10-day period within which the government must have increased screening and testing for the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said, “We realise that we need to do more social distancing at this time. Therefore, we are taking additional measures to ensure that people stay at home. Consequently, with effect from tomorrow 20th April an order prohibiting the movement of people in Edo State from 7pm to 6am.

“This order will be reviewed after 10 days when we have increased our screening and testing of our citizens. The security agencies, by this directive, are mandated to enforce total compliance by ensuring that movement is restricted at night across the State.”

Edo had recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and discharged six, with one death.